80s Movie Songs Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns

This week on Triple M we're counting down the best of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown!

First up this week is ultimate 80's Movie Songs - the soundtrack to some of the best moments of our lives. Why did 80s movies hit different? A big reason was that most of them had killer soundtracks. And here's the list of the very best of them, as played on Triple M today:

26 When Doves Cry Prince 25 Great Southern Land Icehouse 24 Oh Yeah (Edit) Yello 23 In the Air Tonight Phil Collins 22 Axel F Harold Faltermeyer 21 Bad To The Bone George Thorogood 20 If You Leave Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark 19 St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion) John Parr 18 Call Me Blondie 17 A Kind Of Magic Queen 16 Footloose Kenny Loggins 15 Hot In The City Billy Idol 14 We Don't Need Another Hero [Thunderdome] Tina Turner 13 Shakedown Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band 12 Shake Your Tailfeather Ray Charles + The Blues Brothers 11 You Can Leave Your Hat On Joe Cocker 10 Ghostbusters Ray Parker Jr. 9 Take My Breath Away Berlin 8 You Shook Me All Night Long AC/DC 7 The Power Of Love Huey Lewis and the News 6 Good Times INXS & Jimmy Barnes 5 The Heat Is On Glenn Frey 4 Purple Rain Prince 3 Eye of the Tiger Survivor 2 Don't You (Forget About Me) Simple Minds 1 Danger Zone Kenny Loggins

Keep it on Triple M for more countdowns from the decade fashion forgot with Flock Of 80s Countdowns!

