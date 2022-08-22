80s Movie Songs Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns
From When Doves Cry To Dangerzone
This week on Triple M we're counting down the best of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown!
First up this week is ultimate 80's Movie Songs - the soundtrack to some of the best moments of our lives. Why did 80s movies hit different? A big reason was that most of them had killer soundtracks. And here's the list of the very best of them, as played on Triple M today:
|26
|When Doves Cry
|Prince
|25
|Great Southern Land
|Icehouse
|24
|Oh Yeah (Edit)
|Yello
|23
|In the Air Tonight
|Phil Collins
|22
|Axel F
|Harold Faltermeyer
|21
|Bad To The Bone
|George Thorogood
|20
|If You Leave
|Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
|19
|St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)
|John Parr
|18
|Call Me
|Blondie
|17
|A Kind Of Magic
|Queen
|16
|Footloose
|Kenny Loggins
|15
|Hot In The City
|Billy Idol
|14
|We Don't Need Another Hero [Thunderdome]
|Tina Turner
|13
|Shakedown
|Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band
|12
|Shake Your Tailfeather
|Ray Charles + The Blues Brothers
|11
|You Can Leave Your Hat On
|Joe Cocker
|10
|Ghostbusters
|Ray Parker Jr.
|9
|Take My Breath Away
|Berlin
|8
|You Shook Me All Night Long
|AC/DC
|7
|The Power Of Love
|Huey Lewis and the News
|6
|Good Times
|INXS & Jimmy Barnes
|5
|The Heat Is On
|Glenn Frey
|4
|Purple Rain
|Prince
|3
|Eye of the Tiger
|Survivor
|2
|Don't You (Forget About Me)
|Simple Minds
|1
|Danger Zone
|Kenny Loggins
Keep it on Triple M for more countdowns from the decade fashion forgot with Flock Of 80s Countdowns!
