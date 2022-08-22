80s Movie Songs Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns

From When Doves Cry To Dangerzone

This week on Triple M we're counting down the best of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown! 

First up this week is ultimate 80's Movie Songs - the soundtrack to some of the best moments of our lives. Why did 80s movies hit different? A big reason was that most of them had killer soundtracks. And here's the list of the very best of them, as played on Triple M today:

26When Doves Cry Prince
25Great Southern LandIcehouse
24Oh Yeah (Edit)Yello
23In the Air TonightPhil Collins
22Axel FHarold Faltermeyer
21Bad To The BoneGeorge Thorogood
20If You LeaveOrchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
19St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)John Parr
18Call Me Blondie
17A Kind Of MagicQueen
16Footloose Kenny Loggins
15Hot In The City Billy Idol
14We Don't Need Another Hero [Thunderdome]Tina Turner
13ShakedownBob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band
12Shake Your Tailfeather Ray Charles + The Blues Brothers
11You Can Leave Your Hat OnJoe Cocker
10GhostbustersRay Parker Jr.
9Take My Breath Away Berlin
8You Shook Me All Night LongAC/DC
7The Power Of LoveHuey Lewis and the News
6Good TimesINXS & Jimmy Barnes
5The Heat Is OnGlenn Frey
4Purple Rain Prince
3Eye of the TigerSurvivor
2Don't You (Forget About Me)Simple Minds
1Danger ZoneKenny Loggins

Keep it on Triple M for more countdowns from the decade fashion forgot with Flock Of 80s Countdowns!

Listen live to Triple M on the free LiSTNR App and keep up to date with all the latest in music by subscribing to Triple M Rock.

22 August 2022

