88-year-old Finds Fame on Tik Tok App
tiktok.com/@its_j_dog
Tik Tok. Once upon a time, it's what we used to say to mimic the clock. Now, it's a singing, dancing, stupid pranking video platform the kids are on these days. Don't we sound old?
But before you click away, we've found one amazing reason to give Tik Tok a chance.
Her name is j-dog, she's American, she has a following of 1.4 million users and did we mention she's 88 years old?
The octogenarian uploads hilarious videos capturing her everyday life and presumably has a tech-savvy relative filming to help her out.
Ever so sassy, JB & Jules' favourite video of @its_j_dog hits a nerve for anyone that's ever tried to grow a plant - or enjoys laughing.
We dare you to watch her plant tour and not laugh: