$90,000 KENO Winner In Mackay

A Mount Pleasant man is planning on heading to Vegas for a ‘boys’ trip’ after discovering he won a Keno 8 Spot prize on the weekend.



The man held a Keno 8 Spot winning entry with a two times Keno Bonus multiplier in game 349 on Saturday 20 July 2019 that scored a total prize of $90,047.30.



The win continues the Keno streak in Mackay. Magpies Sporting Club



Confirming his win with a Keno official this morning, the Mount Pleasant man recalled how he had no idea he had won until he checked his ticket.



“I didn’t watch the draw because I was chatting with some mates,” he explained.



“I went and checked my ticket a little later and that’s when they told me I won.



“I was amazed! I said ‘you’ve got to be joking’.



“I was shocked!



“I have been playing these numbers for almost a decade. They are birthday numbers.



“I can’t believe it. It’s great!”



Although celebrations didn’t begin immediately, the stoked bloke said when news of the win had sunk in, he invited friends over to celebrate.



“I didn’t celebrate straight away because I just wanted to go home and tell my family,” he shared.



“They were all really happy for me and said I deserved the win.



“I did end up having a few drinks and some food at home with some friends yesterday though.



“I still have to work today but.”



When asked how he planned to enjoy his prize, the Mackay man said he had a few ideas.



“I am going to use some of it to pay some bills and I will put some in the bank to use later,” he declared.



“I also have wanted to go to Las Vegas for ages! So I will do that soon too.”



The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning Keno entry at Mount Pleasant Hotel, Malcomson Street, Mackay.



Mount Pleasant Hotel spokesperson Jake Townley said the venue was celebrating making one of their customers an 8 Spot winner.



“We’ve been celebrating at the venue and telling everyone we’ve sold a major Keno prize,” he said.



“Lots of people have been so excited to hear that one of our patrons has won. Everyone’s hoping it is them next!



“Congratulations to our winner! We wish him all the very best with his prize.”



In the 12 months to 30 June 2019, Keno players across the eastern states of mainland Australia celebrated more than 64 million wins collectively worth more than $853 million.



During this time, Keno crowned 17 millionaires and multi-millionaires who collectively took home more than $47.2 million.Seven of these major winners were Queenslanders, including a Mackay tradie who scored a Keno Mega Millions 10 Spot prize worth $5,167,445.



Queenslanders enjoyed more than 25.35 million Keno wins totalling more than $312.79 million at pubs and clubs across the state in the 12 months to 30 June 2019.