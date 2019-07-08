93-year-old Townsville Veteran Oldest Competitor At GC Marathon Event

A Townsville WWII Veteran has crossed the finish line of his first ever Gold Coast Marathon event.

Victor Williams says exercising everyday is what has maintained his fitness physique to conquer the 10km course on the Gold Coast.

The almost 93-year-old admits to jogging almost 20km a week around Townsville, with part of that time spent doing the iconic Castle Hill.

The running enthusiasts says he has no plans of stopping anytime soon and will run until his last day.

Victor will celebrate his 93rd birthday on Tuesday- HAPPY BIRTHDAY, Victor!

