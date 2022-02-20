A $1 Billion Upgrade Of The MCG Is On The Table

The Victorian Government is preparing a plan to undergo a $1 billion renovation at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In what would be the biggest redevelopment for the collosal stadium, discussions are circling around an updated Great Southern Stand.

The stand currently holds a 45,000 capacity, and both the MCC and Spring Street are devising a feasibility study to recommend an entire rebuild.

The overall proposal isn't centric to more seats, yet aimed at returning the stadium's crown as the number one sports precinct in Australia, following upgrades to Adelaide Oval and the new Perth complex Optus Stadium.

Concerns raised by the MCC include minimal disability access, limited food and drink stores and overcrowding within the Great Southern Stand.

The stand was built back in 1992, experts say an upgrade would be needed after 40 years.

The upgrade would exceed a cost of $1 billion, to be paid by the state government.

If the planned rebuild is successful, production may begin in five years time with the expectation of completion by 2032.

Melbourne will host the AFL Grand Final at the MCG until at least 2057 following a league agreement.

