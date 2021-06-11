A 10-Year-Old Boy Has Been Bitten By A Shark While Snorkelling In Coral Bay

A 10-year-old boy is being treated by paramedics after a shark attack off the states north west coast.

It happened just after 11am on Friday morning at Five Finger Reef near Coral Bay, with the boy bitten on the foot by a 2-metre bronze whaler while snorkelling 75 metres off the reef.

The victim has been flown to the Children's Hospital in Perth after first being treated at the Coral Bay Nursing Post.

Swimmers are being told to take extra care in the water, adhere to beach closures advised by Local Government Rangers, Parks and Wildlife Service officers or Surf Life Saving WA.

If you see a shark, you can report it to Water Police on 9442 8600.

