A 14 Year Old Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery

A 34-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were arrested from White Rock yesterday morning after the police received reports of a taxi allegedly being robbed.

The taxi picked up the pair from White Rock caravan park around 2.45 am before they asked to be taken into Cairns city.

Queensland police said the pair allegedly produced knives and threatened the driver.

Listen now:

The driver was forced to stop the taxi on Ray Jones Drive before fleeing from the vehicle with his car keys.

The pair allegedly stole the driver’s takings and wallet before running towards Lyon Street with police confirming they were arrested a short time later.

The 34-year-old White Rock man was charged with one count each of armed robbery, stealing and trespass, while the 14-year-old White Rock boy was charged with one count of armed robbery. He will appear in Cairns Children’s Court later this month.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, youth crime in Australia has increased by two percent from 2020 to 2021, with 45,210 offenders aged between 10 and 17 years old.

Queensland Opposition Leader David Crisafulli announced three proposed legislation changes to combat youth crime yesterday.

“Queenslanders are demanding change. Everywhere we go and listen to the community, people are telling us they have had enough,” he said.

Mr Crisafulli said actions needed to be taken to combat youth crime.

“By removing the provision of detention as a last resort, it enables the courts to be able to impose the sentence that they believe is adequate.”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits: