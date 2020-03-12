A 15- year-old boy charged after riding his bike with a gel blaster handgun tucked into his pants.

First responders from the Cairns Police yesterday charged a 15-year-old Earlville boy with one count of carrying a weapon exposed to view in a public place.

Police were alerted to the boy riding his bike whilst carrying a handgun. Officers apprehended the boy without incident and seized a gel blaster handgun which was tucked in his pants.

Police dealt with the boy under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

The State Government is currently looking at changes to laws over the toys, which can look like real guns.

Police have recommended gel blaster owners should keep the toys secured when stored at home, and be hidden in a bag or case when in public.

"Finally, police have suggested that the owners of gel blasters should have a reasonable excuse for their possession," the State Government said.

"A reasonable excuse would be, for example, that the owner of the gel blaster is a member of a gel blaster club and owns it for taking part in club activities."

It's angered local enthusiasts who say while they're not being banned, it will make the toys very unobtainable in some areas.

