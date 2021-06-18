A $22 Million Investment For Trauma Support In Schools

The State Government announced a total $22 million investment into trauma support for students in Tasmanian Government schools.

Childhood trauma often corresponds to significant behavioural and emotional challenges for young people, impeding their ability to learn.

The government has allocated an extra $8 million to support 100 children, making the total number of students who receive intensive trauma support 256.

It is aimed at helping students to improve self-regulation, build strong relationships, and support their general wellbeing

Education Minister Sarah Courtney said, “We know that childhood trauma can result in significant challenges for young people and impede their abilities to learn. This funding will support professional development for school leaders, teachers, teacher assistants and other staff to ensure that young people can be supported to stay engaged in learning”.

As a broader part of the Child and Student Wellbeing strategy, the trauma support model will include a range of learning and support programs and training for staff.

Catch the latest headlines and your daily dose of news on The Briefing, with Tom Tilley and Jan Dran, Annika Smethurst and Jamilla Rizvi. Available on Listnr