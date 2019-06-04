A baby has been pulled from a car, while 2 people have died following a crash in Cardwell.

Police are investigating a fatal, two vehicle crash near Cardwell this afternoon.

At about 4pm, emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway, approximately 10km north of the Cardwell Range near Conn Creek, following reports a truck and car had collided.

Two people were located deceased at the scene while a baby was pulled from the vehicle and airlifted to Townsville in a critical condition.

The male truck driver and sole occupant received minor injuries.

Both the car and truck caught alight at the scene and were extinguished by QFES.

The Bruce Highway remains closed and the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.