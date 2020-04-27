A Bewildered MG Shares His Thoughts On "Reckless" Josh Addo-Carr & Latrell Mitchell Breaking COVID-19 Protocols

Triple M's Mark Geyer has shared his thoughts on Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell's camping trip which is under investigation by the NSW Police.

The duo have been fined $1,000 for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

While admitting it's not the "crime of the century," Geyer told Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG he was bewildered when he saw the back page of the Daily Telegraph on Monday morning.

