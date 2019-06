Triple M NRL's league insider Brent Read has revealed a twist in Kyle Flanagan's reported move to the Sydney Roosters.

Reports suggested Flanagan was set to join the Bondi club before the June 30 deadline, however Ready joined Triple M Saturday footy with more details on the situation.

Ready also had an update on Tyrone Peachey's future and revealed the Eels have officially pulled out of the race to sign young Broncos forward; hear the full chat below.