A Bloke Dressed As A TV Is Creeping Around Leaving Gifts For Unsuspecting Homeowners

A bloke calling himself the "TV Santa Claus" has been creeping around neighbourhoods dressed as a TV, reports WTVR-TV.

Home surveillance cameras picked up the man, who has disguised himself by wearing a TV on his head, leaving old sets on a number of doorsteps around Virginia.

Resident Jim Brooksbank, who received an "old tube-style TV, 13-inch" in the bizarre and extraordinarily random act of kindness, seemed fairly ambivalent about the whole thing.

"He's committed to his trade," he said. "He wants to be known as the TV Santa Claus. I don't know."

His neighbour, Michael Kroll, was also more than a little unimpressed, saying: "I thought my son brought it home, but apparently not.

"They had way too much time on their hands if they had all these TVs and spread them all over the neighbourhood."

Local police have been notified and are reviewing CCTV from a number of homeowners, but admitted that the only crime they could charge him with would be illegal dumping.

"At most this seems to be more an inconvenience to the community," an officer said.

According to reports, this isn't the first time the TV Santa Claus has been up to his hijinks; another neighbourhood experienced the exact same thing last summer, with Kroll saying that he thinks it's "just a prank".

Brooksbank added: "Maybe TV man was just ready to strike and put a little humour in our lives."

