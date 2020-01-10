A Bloke Has Posted The Insane List Of Rules He Had To Read Before Trying To Join A Social Sports Team

A bloke in the UK recently decided he wanted to join a local five-a-side soccer team, and upon enquiring was given a fourteen (14!) page form to fill out to show his suitability.

The utterly bonkers set of rules and punishments include three week suspensions for improperly replying to group texts, overly competitive play, wearing a hat during the tactical instructions, and being late.

Check out the rules here:

You’d probably just go find another team to play for.

