A bloke in Alice Springs is campaigning to get his KFC franchise a Michelin star.
Seb Costello spoke to the franchisee, Sam Edelman, for the Hot Breakfast.
"We have customers in Alice Springs that come from 500 or 1000 kilometres to regularly eat KFC,” Edelman said.
“[I] had a look at the Michelin criteria and I sort of had the idea and had a look at it, and we meet the criteria so I thought ‘I’ll give this a go’.”
Edelman explained that the big round trips his customers take make them worthy of the star.
“The criteria for two stars is ‘excellent cooking, worth a detour’,” he said.
“Three stars is ‘exceptional cuisine, worth the journey’… I think we at least have excellent cooking.”
He said that the remoteness of his shop — the nearest is 1200km away — is what sets his apart from an outlet in the suburbs.
“I’m in a unique position geographically… people make a detour, people make a special journey to come to my KFC,” Edelman said.
“And I know that my guys put heart into what they do and they’re very skilled at their jobs.
“So I know that the chicken that’s served at my restaurant is very high quality Kentucky Fried Chicken.”
