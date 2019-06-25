A bloke in Alice Springs is campaigning to get his KFC franchise a Michelin star.

Seb Costello spoke to the franchisee, Sam Edelman, for the Hot Breakfast.

LISTEN HERE:

"We have customers in Alice Springs that come from 500 or 1000 kilometres to regularly eat KFC,” Edelman said.

“[I] had a look at the Michelin criteria and I sort of had the idea and had a look at it, and we meet the criteria so I thought ‘I’ll give this a go’.”

Edelman explained that the big round trips his customers take make them worthy of the star.

“The criteria for two stars is ‘excellent cooking, worth a detour’,” he said.

“Three stars is ‘exceptional cuisine, worth the journey’… I think we at least have excellent cooking.”

He said that the remoteness of his shop — the nearest is 1200km away — is what sets his apart from an outlet in the suburbs.

“I’m in a unique position geographically… people make a detour, people make a special journey to come to my KFC,” Edelman said.

“And I know that my guys put heart into what they do and they’re very skilled at their jobs.

“So I know that the chicken that’s served at my restaurant is very high quality Kentucky Fried Chicken.”

