A Bloke Is Getting Around Melbourne Ranking The Best Serves Of Minimum Chips

A bloke in Melbourne is doing the lord’s work: ranking the best serves of minimum chips from fish and chip shops around the city.

He goes from fish and chippery to fish and chippery in Melbourne’s suburbs buying minimum chips, weighing them and providing a chip-to-cost ratio on his Instagram, @minimumchipsmelbourne.

The bloke behind the account — Brandon Gatgens, whose wife Claire shares each potatoey portion with him — told The Urban List about his ideal minimum chips.

“Minimum chips should cost $2.80,” he said.

“And they should be big enough to feed two people, with one of those people feeling a bit uncomfortable by the time they’ve finished.”

He weighs each order with his trusty digital scales, measuring the order and noting the ratios.

The current clubhouse leader is Hobsons Bay Fish & Chip Shop in Williamstown, which gives the purchaser 688 grams of chips for $4.00 — a ratio of 58 cents per 100 grams.

