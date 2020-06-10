A Bloke Put Together A Metallica Song Written By A Bot — And It’s Pretty Accurate

Metallica are a very popular band among YouTubers, with dedicated creators spending hours analysing riffs or remastering songs so that they sound like they were on different albums.

Everything’s been taken up a notch by a guy named Kirt Connor (aka Funk Turkey) after he wrote a “new” Metallica song by feeding lyrics into an AI bot.

“Using lyrics.rip to scrape the Genius Lyrics Database, I made a Markov Chain write Metallica lyrics,” he says in the YouTube description.

“This is the end result — ‘Deliverance Rides’.”

WATCH IT HERE:

Lyrics.rip is a site that will provide a set of rudimentary lyrics for a “new” song based on old output from artists, while a Markov Chain is an algorithm that uses probability.

The cool part is that Connor played all the music himself, and capped it off with a reasonable James Hetfield impression.

“I tried to get a sound somewhere between the Master of Puppets album and ‘The Black Album’,” Connor expounded. “Lars’ drum sound is quite hard to get right without spending a lot of money (or, in some cases, buying a trash can). Guitars are multitracked a LOT.”

This isn’t Connor’s first rodeo either — he has a bot-written AC/DC track called ‘Great Balls’, as well as a Red Hot Chili Peppers AI track called ‘Tool Shed’.

Stay across everything in hard rock and heavy metal with our best of Hard N Heavy playlist:

Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to help you through the long days and nights in isolation!