A Bottled Water Company Turned The Angry Comments On Its Facebook Into A Death Metal Album

A bottled water company called Liquid Death Mountain Water has made a death album out of the angry Facebook comments it cops.

The album, Greatest Hates, is a 10-track collection released last week that turns genuine quotes from commenters into lyrics.

Tracks include “Huge Tools (Every Single Person Involved)”, “Dumbest Name Ever For Water”, and “This Crap Is Pure Evil”.

Check out a 1 minute infomercial style ad for the album here:

The album is available on Spotify and other streaming outlets, and you can even pre-order a vinyl copy from Liquid Death — whose slogan is “Murder your thirst”.

"Liquid Death isn't just a canned water brand that will ritualistically dismember your thirst and use the severed body parts of your dead thirst to make a flesh suit," a press release from the company says.

"It's also an album."

Liquid Death - Greatest Hates tracklist:

1. "Huge Tools (Every Single Person Involved)"

2. "Reconsider Your Life Choices"

3. "Fire Your Marketing Guy"

4. "Dumbest Name Ever for Water"

5. "Get Slaughtered on Shark Tank"

6. "This Water Couldn't Be Less Appealing"

7. "Selling Your Soul Is Deplorable"

8. "Go Out of Business"

9. "This Crap Is Pure Evil"

10. "Bad Marketing"

