A Bunch Of Melbourne Musicians Have Set Up Their Own Golden Guitars Award Party

A bunch of Melbourne country musicians are putting together a live gig and stream of the 2021 Golden Guitar Music Awards this year, in Melbourne.

The gig is happening in their home town, as the artists can't make the trek up north to Tamworth where the event is held, due to current restrictions.

The event, Saved by Satellite is being held at The Fitzroy Bowling Club and hosted by Lachlan Bryan and the includes live performances from Gretta Ziller, Jetty Road, The Davidson Brothers and heaps more, followed by a live stream of the awards.

Check the full event lineup here:





Saved by Satellite is on Saturday 23rd January.



For more information on the 2021 Tamworth Country Music Awards, tickets and to stream the event visit: www.tcmf.com.au/awards





