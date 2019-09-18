A burglar has entered a home on Waverley Street, Bucasia between 3pm and 5pm on September 17.

Entry was gained by opening an unlocked sliding door. Once inside, the burglar has searched the kitchen and dining room areas. An iPhone and a ladies handbag containing bank cards, identification details, cash and spare keys were stolen. The residents were present in the house at the time of the offence but did not see any suspicious activity. Enquiries were later made by the resident with their financial institution and it was revealed that the burglar used their bank cards to make fraudulent transactions at local businesses. As this offence took place during daylight hours, it is possible that neighbouring residents or anyone in the area may have witnessed some suspicious behaviour. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901815623