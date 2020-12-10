Bushfire Watch and Act for Hester Brook in Shire of Bridgetown-Greenbushes

A bushfire WATCH AND ACT is in place for people bounded by Peninsula Road, Maranup Ford Road, Forest Park Ave, South Western Highway and Hester Hall Road in the western part of HESTER BROOK in SHIRE OF BRIDGETOWN-GREENBUSHES.

There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is burning in the area and the conditions are changing.

The fire started near the intersection of HESTER BROOK in HESTER BROOK.

WHAT TO DO:

If you are not prepared or you plan to leave, leave now if the way is clear.

If you are well prepared and plan to actively defend your home, make final preparations now.

If you plan to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected. You need to have access to an independent water supply, and start patrolling your property to put out spot fires.

At all times close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

If you are not at home, do not try to return as conditions in the area could be very dangerous.

If you are self-isolating or quarantining due to COVID-19 and plan to leave:

Leave now and find alternative accommodation with family or friends who live away from the area.

If you are unable to return to your quarantine location within one hour, telephone WA Police on 131 444 to advise them you have had to leave due to an emergency.

Regardless of your location, continue to follow COVID-19 precautions and maintain appropriate physical distancing.



ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Roads have not been closed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.



Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting travelmap.mainroads.wa.gov.au or by contacting the SHIRE OF BRIDGETOWN-GREENBUSHES.



WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:

Firefighters are on the scene.

Aerial support has been sent to assist ground crews.

DRONES AND AERIAL SUPPORT:

Never fly a drone, model aircraft or multirotor near bushfires. Doing so poses a major safety risk to firefighting personnel in the air and on the ground, and forces aircraft to be grounded or redirected, hindering firefighting efforts.



EXTRA INFORMATION:

The fire was reported at 01:22 PM on 10 December 2020.

Shire of BRIDGETOWN-GREENBUSHES is managing the fire.

Visit www.emergency.wa.gov.au, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dfes_wa, Facebook: https://facebook.com/dfeswa/



During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.