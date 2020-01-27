A Cairns- based Dietician takes us through what to pack in our kids lunchboxes in 2020.

- Far North QLD NewsA Cairns- based Dietician takes us through what to pack in our kids lunchboxes in 2020.
Get them involved too!
Back to school can be tough for parents and kids.
There's uniforms, stationary, technology and of course- packing lunches every night.
To give you some tips on what makes a healthy, balanced lunchbox these days we spoke to Cairns- based Dietician Alyce Rees on just how to keep everyone happy.