A Car And Bike Muster Is Coming To Baffle Creek!

Attention all you Gladstone rev-heads!

Thanks to the Gladstone Regional Council, Baffle Creek is getting ready to host the Gladstone Region Baffle Creek Car and Bike Muster!!

On July 21st, between 9AM and 3PM, spectators will be subjected to endless entertainment, markets, food and beverage and of course, raffles and prizes.

For those of you who couldn't possibly wait until the 21st, there will be entertainment for the early birds on July 20th, between 4PM and 8PM as well as on site camping facilities so you can wake up amongst the action.

The event will be located on the corner of Coast and Fernfield Roads, Baffle Creek, so don't miss out, save the date!!