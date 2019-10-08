A car has rolled over a woman in a driveway in Bayview Heights leaving her seriously injured.

A woman has been seriously injured following a traffic crash in Bayview Heights in Cairns.

Police say a couple exited their car on Sydney Street around 1am Saturday when it began to roll backwards, trapping the woman and rolling over her.

It's alleged a man- believed to be the driver was unlicensed at the time of the incident and returned a positive roadside breathtest of 0.066%.

The woman was taken to Cairns Hospital.

A 55-year-old man has been charged with one count each of unlicensed driving and drink driving.

He's set to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on October 22.