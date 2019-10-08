A car has rolled over a woman in a driveway in Bayview Heights leaving her seriously injured.

55-year-old man to face court.

8 October 2019

A woman has been seriously injured following a traffic crash in Bayview Heights in Cairns. 

Police say a couple exited their car on Sydney Street around 1am Saturday when it began to roll backwards, trapping the woman and rolling over her. 

It's alleged a man- believed to be the driver was unlicensed at the time of the incident and returned a positive roadside breathtest of 0.066%. 

The woman was taken to Cairns Hospital. 

A 55-year-old man has been charged with one count each of unlicensed driving and drink driving. 

He's set to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on October 22. 

