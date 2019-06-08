A Carlton Fan Was Ejected For Abusing An Umpire At Half Time

A Carlton fan was evicted from Marvel Stadium just after half time in their game against Brisbane for abusing umpire Mathew Nicholls today, Jay Clark has reported from the ground.

LISTEN HERE:

“A Carlton fan gave some stick to umpire Mathew Nicholls as he was coming off the ground,” Jay-Z said.

“Mathew Nicholls pointed him out and then a security guard kindly came down and escorted the fan.”

The Blues have turned around a big deficit to lead 8.8 (56) to 7.4 (46) midway through the third term.

Early suggestions are that the abusive comment may have been homophobic, but that has not yet been confirmed.

