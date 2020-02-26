A Cavalcade Of Music Superstars Recently Paid Homage To Former Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Peter Green

Rock royalty banded together recently to pay homage to founding member of Fleetwood Mac and British rock music legend Peter Green, with a cavalcade of superstars performing at the Palladium.

Did we say superstars? How's Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, David Gilmour, Steven Tyler, Pete Townshend, Bill Wyman, Billy Gibbons, Kirk Hammett and Neil Finn, to name but a few.

Seriously, can you even imagine being there.

Peter Green is cited as one of the influential guitarists of his lifetime, and although he's long gone from Fleetwood Mac, it's great to see his contribution to this massive band has not been forgotten.

