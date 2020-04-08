A Classic Bill Stuff Up Completely Bewildered Ed Curnow Today

Ed Curnow is a pretty unflappable operator on the field, but even he’s no match for Bill’s legendary ability to cock things up — something he found out the hard way on the Rush Hour today.

LISTEN HERE:

Bill tried to naturally bring up a “nice little doco” of Ed’s that he saw “probably a year and a half ago now” about his trip to Cornwall to find out about his family.

That set JB and Rabs pissing themselves with seemingly no context — until JB revealed Bill had first wanted to talk to Ed about the doco because he thought it was brand new!

Oh Bill!

Ed also spoke about his brother Charlie's injuries, how much Levi Casboult can bench, and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!