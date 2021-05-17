Experience Coastal Concert Series is more than just music, its an unforgettable experience. Triple M Country Presents A Coastal Concert Series - Blues By The Bay! This incredible concert is the second one of the series, hitting Central Coast Stadium Sunday 11th July.

Enjoy an afternoon of awesome live music, great food and drinks with a beer garden vibe for your Winter Sunday - featuring The Lachy Doley Group, 19-Twenty & Steve Edmonds Band!

Tickets on sale now, with VIP tickets also available, which include premium seating closest to the stage, VIP only bar access & VIP entry on arrival!

Click here to find out more and purchase your tickets.

What: Coastal Concert Series | Blues By The bay

When: Sunday 11th July, 1:00pm-4:00pm, gates open 12:00pm

Where: Central Coast Stadium, 14 Dane Dr, Gosford 2250