A Colombian-American Actor Has Pulled Off The Best Aussie Accent You’ll Hear

Colombian-American actor Brian Jordan Alvarez has shown his off his flawless effort at an Aussie accent on Twitter today.

Check it out here — but be warned, some of the language isn’t safe for work:

Aussies on Twitter were impressed, given our accent is so bloody hard to nail.

As good as you’ll ever hear!

Never miss any of our funniest stuff with the Triple M Pub Talk playlist!

Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!