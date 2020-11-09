A Colombian-American Actor Has Pulled Off The Best Aussie Accent You’ll Hear
Flawless!
Image: Twitter/brianjoralvarez
Colombian-American actor Brian Jordan Alvarez has shown his off his flawless effort at an Aussie accent on Twitter today.
Check it out here — but be warned, some of the language isn’t safe for work:
Aussies on Twitter were impressed, given our accent is so bloody hard to nail.
As good as you’ll ever hear!
