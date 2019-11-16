A Company In The US Is Producing A 99-Can Case Of Beer

American beer company Pabst Blue Ribbon has launched a case of beer featuring 99 cans.

The cases, which are apparently being sold for US$59.99 (around AU$88) are selling, well, like you would expect 99 beers for 88 dollars to be sold. Fast.

Minnesota store, MGM Wine & Spirits Mankato have sold out of the cases in rapid time, having to edit their initial Facebook post about the product which went viral.

The product is reportedly being sold in only 15 US states at the moment, but with the news travelling fast, could we see PBR expand their horizons or even some local favourites here is Aus follow suit?

