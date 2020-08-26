"A Cop-Out" | MG Slams Anthony Seibold Situation In Brisbane

It's official: Anthony Seibold walked out of Red Hill for the last time this morning after resigning, effective immediately, as coach of the Brisbane Broncos.

Seibold said he had made the decision last week, with Broncos CEO Paul White adding that the board understood the heavy burden that had been put on the beleaguered coach in recent weeks.

But speaking as the news was breaking on Tuesday evening, MG slammed the situation as Seibold becomes the fifth NRL coach to leave this season.

Seibold faced the media alongside White this morning, where he said he was proud of what he had achieved at the Broncos.

“I was honoured to be appointed Brisbane Broncos coach at the end of 2018. This was the club where I started my Rugby League journey as a young man and it’s a club that I have always admired," he said.

“For many reasons my time at the Broncos did not work out as we had all hoped. But that’s sport. We love sport because it’s full of uncertainty. And rugby league seems to throw up uncertainty better than any sport I know.”

Hear the press conference below:

