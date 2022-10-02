“A Dark Day”: FIFA Responds To Indonesia Stadium Tragedy

FIFA’s president has labelled the Indonesia soccer tragedy which has left at least 120 people dead “a dark day for all involved in football”.

Police used teargas at the soccer match after thousands of Aerma FC fans stormed the Kanjuruhan Stadium pitch after their team lost 2-3 to Persebaya Surabaya, causing panicked fans to flee to exit gates.

On top of the fatalities, it’s estimated over 300 people in what has become the world’s worst stadium disaster.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino the football world is in a “state of shock” following the incident.

“This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension,” he said.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident.

"Together with FIFA and the global football community, all our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association, and the Indonesian Football League, at this difficult time.”

FIFA Member Associations flags at FIFA headquarters are flying at half-mast in tribute to those who lost their lives.

