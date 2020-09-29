A Decision On The Fivebough Road Water Main Has Been Deferred

Council have officially deferred a decision regarding whether to extend a water main for 24 Fivebough Road residents at the September Ordinary meeting.

Toward the end of 2019, residents expressed interest in the extension of the water main, adjoining the northern part of Fivebough Road, extending the water main from 230 Fivebough Road to the intersection of Fivebough and Brobenah Roads.

The request has been considered by Council Officers to ensure the request is in line with Council's Water Main Extension Request and Connection Policy.

After reviewing the policy, Council discovered that condition 6 of the policy states 'In general, no water mains extensions will be permitted to service properties zoned rural.'

All residents along Fivebough Road are currently classified as rural zones.

According to Council's Director Operations Peter Keane, in order to guarantee decent water quality, a main would need to be installed along Fivebough to enable a 'loop' main.

The Director also mentioned the main will need to be inserted through private property due to roadside drainage channels and other infrastructure.

The project itself is estimated to cost near $1 million to complete, which at this point, is unaffordable.

Fivebough Resident, Kerry McGuire expressed to the meeting interest in connecting to the town water supply but believes the cost for each landholder, which is estimated at $42,000 is "phenomenal."

Key points were raised throughout the course of the meeting, including the Council's engagement with the Fivebough landholders, water supply and the cost of connection and maintenance.

Cr Tony Ciccia mentioned the potential for the Council to borrow the money for the project, however, Council's General Manager Jackie Kruger explained that a cost benefit analysis would need to take place before borrowing funds.

The Councillors agreed that in order to progress with a more detailed study, more information from the other landholders at Fivebough Road would be required.

This means the Council will not make a decision until they've consulted with all 24 landholders regarding their willingness to contribute facially to the water extension scheme.

More information regarding the project will be made available following the November Council meeting.

