A disqualified driver has been caught drink driving- and the numbers have made officers shake their heads.

With the Christmas period now in full swing and New Year just around the corner, police are urging motorists to prioritise their own and other road user’s safety, and not fall into the drink driving trap this festive season.

The advice comes on the back of the arrest and charging of a 31-year-old Mount Peter woman yesterday, following a traffic intercept on Mt Peter Road.

Officers from Edmonton were conducting a patrol of the road at around 9.45am when they observed a hatchback allegedly being driven at speed.

The vehicle was intercepted, and officers spoke with the driver. She underwent a roadside breath test which allegedly resulted in a breath alcohol reading of 0.195. Further inquiries revealed that she had been previously disqualified from holding a driver licence.

The woman was arrested and charged with one count each of driving whilst under the influence of liquor or a drug and driving whilst disqualified.

She is expected to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on January 10.