A Family Favourite Townsville Park Is Getting Some TLC

A playground that even the Sesame Street clang would be jealous of, is heading on the way for Townsville tinies.

Around $300,000 is being spent by Townsville City Council to refurbish Aplins Weir Rotary Park as part of its commitment to improving local parks.

What's the plan? Well, most of the children’s playground will be replaceed with inclusive equipment,new drinking fountains will be installed and park seats and minor repairs to pathways will be included too.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill is excited about the Mundingburra project which will be supporting up to 15 jobs.

“It’s great to mark the start of another Council project that will employ local workers,” Cr Hill said.

“We are replacing most of the playground facilities, but we are keeping the liberty swing – the wheelchair friendly swing attracts people from across the city,” Cr Hill said.

“Our plans will turn Aplins Weir Rotary Park will into an inclusive playground that will suit children of all ages and all abilities – it is a really exciting project.

Council thanks residents for their patience while the work is completed – the area will be closed until the end of June.