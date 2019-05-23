A Fatality Free Friday Event is Being Held Next Friday

A Fatality Free Friday event will be held in Grand Central’s Central Square on the morning of Friday May 31.

Grand Central have joined together with Toowoomba Regional Council, the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Queensland Police Service, Queensland Fire & Emergency Services, Queensland Ambulance Service, PCYC Queensland, and Rotary Youth Driver Awareness to urge people to pay particular attention to road safety.

Head along to Central Square from 8am and meet representatives from our local emergency services. You can even make your own Fatality Free Friday pledge by signing an inflatable car!

Toowoomba Regional Council will also be launching their 2019-2023 Road Safety Strategy at the event.

Fatality Free Friday asks the community to promise to take extra care on the roads on May 31, but we’re asking everyone to make the choice to drive safely every day of the year.

For further information about Fatality Free Friday, please CLICK HERE.

