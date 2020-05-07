A Fisho Who Crashed His Boat Scared Off A Croc By Chucking His Full Stubbies At It

You're bloody jokin'! In the most Australian story to make the news, a fisho in the Northern Territory, Jayden Stockbridge, found himself in a kerfuffle after his boat crashed in Darwin's Middle Arm.

He was knocked out cold in the process, but when he came to, he was facing off with a 3m croc...how would you be?! Quick-thinking Jayden then proceeded to throw his full stubbies at the croc to scare it off.

He told the NT News, "I threw my stubbies at it, full ones too," he said.

"I'd rather drink them but you've got to hit the croc with something and they were only midis"

Thank Christ for that.

His boat, tangled in mangroves, was up in a tree and his brand new Yamaha motor was underwater.

After he scared the croc off, he called police and was taken to hospital, where he suffered a ripped bicep and a broken nose.

2020 is off to a cracking start!

