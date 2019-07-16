A Flamingo Themed Spiegelclub Is About To Open In Broady!

Come one, come all, to the highly anticipated opening of the Goldy's very first Spiegelclub!

It's the moment we've all been waiting for, The Pink Flamingo Spiegelclub will be opening its doors on Thursday, August 22nd in the most extravagant way they know how... with a racy and vivacious cabaret show.

The debut show SUAVÉ, choreographed by Anthony Ikin, will feature a medley of cabaret, acrobatics, extreme aerial feats, belly laugh comedy, impressive cirque acts and SO much more.

All of these breath-taking performances will be performed on a 4-metre diameter stage, with a less than modest 20-metre LED screen acting as the dynamic backdrop. Not to mention the strikingly grammable flamingo pink fit-out!

But the party definitely does NOT end there! Spiegelclub owners, Tony Rigas and Sue Porrett have made it their mission to keep the party going with the ultimate after party just steps away.

Once the show is over, guests who purchase tickets to the show on Friday and Saturday nights, will be taken to the Birdcage on level two, where guests can kick back until The Club opens at 11PM.

Yep, there's a club. Literally named 'The Club', the venue boasts all pink everything and will feature plenty of quality entertainment with epic DJ's and performers dropping in to show you a good time.

Emanating 1920's Gatsby feels, this is the perfect place to kick back and sip champagne while sinking into the eye-catching, pink velvet furnishings.

Tickets range from $78 to $148 and shows are available from Wednesday to Saturday. So ready your pals for a long night of unique and jaw-dropping entertainment! Head to the website for more info...