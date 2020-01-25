A FNQ icon is giving locals an Australia Day present tomorrow.

Got any plans for Australia Day yet?

Because you do now.

Grab your wife, husband, kids, mum, dad, - your neighbour- anyone really!

Queensland Rail have decided they're going to give locals half price tickets on Sunday to ride on one of Far North Queensland's most iconic tourist attractions.

People come from far and wide to grab a ticket on the Kuranda Scenic Railway, and now we get to do it all for half price.

Executive General Manager Martin Ryan says they'll have something for everyone.

To book or find out more information click HERE.