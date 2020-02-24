A FNQ woman has taken home a share in Div 1 Gold Lotto!

Wouldn't it be nice!

An Atherton woman who purchased a Gold Lotto ticket has taken home a share in the Division One prize pool.

Despite her bank account now having an extra $642, 608.33 in it, she still decided to be just like us and head to work this morning.

The Lott officials say she was still in shock after going over her ticket with her husband multiple times.

When asked how she would spend the winnings- well she wasn't quite sure yet!

I can think of a few ways I'd like to spend that money!



The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her winning entry at Fresh St. Market IGA, Shop 5, Silo Central Shopping Centre, 2-4 Silo Road, Atherton.



