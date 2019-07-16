A Former Olympic Swimmer Is Preparing To Tackle The English Channel

There's nothing quite like swimming in the middle of winter... or swimming 33km through the English Channel in freezing cold temperatures for six hours or so.

At least, that's how former Olympic swimmer, Val Kalmikovs feels!

The 46 year-old long distance swimmer who has previously competed in two Olympics, is getting ready to tackle the English Channel this month.

Kalmikovs is in the perfect position to smash out some serious practicing in the lead up to the swim, as the manager of the Rockhampton Northside Pool.

To qualify for the massive distance between England and France, swimmers need to be able to continuously swim for up to six hours in water below 16 degrees celsius.

To further prepare for the attempt, Kalmikovs hopes to circumnavigate Great Keppel Island before the swim on July 27th and July 28th.

To support the swim, GKI Hideaway are offering half price accomodation and ferry packages, with $25 of each package, going towards Val's swim attempt.