A FREE Heavy Vehicle Forum will be held tomorrow in Wagga Wagga

A free Heavy Vehicle Forum and breakfast will be held tomorrow morning at the Range Function Centre, discussing issues and safety for drivers, owners and subcontractors.

The event, hosted by Transport for NSW, is open to all people involved in the heavy vehicle industry in South West NSW.

Director for the South East region, Lindsay Tanner, said the event would include talks on key industry trends and safety, and a chance to check out TAFE NSW’s Heavy Vehicle Driver Training Simulator.

“The heavy vehicle industry is the backbone of the state’s economy, and it is important to keep everyone in the industry informed on safety and regulations" Ms Tanner said.

Registration is required to attend, and presentations from organisations like NSW Police, Australian Trucking Association and Transport for NSW Roads will begin after breakfast at 6:30am.

