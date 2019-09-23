A Free Water Showerhead - Yes please

Kalgoorlie Boulder residents can swap out old showerheads for more efficient ones under a state program now available to residents.

Water saving offers are suited to local conditions with Kalgoorlie-Boulder residents invited to take advantage of free showerhead swaps and comparative water use letters while Wiluna households can participate in the free showerhead swap and plumbing retrofit programs.

WA Water Minister Dave Kelly said “I encourage households in these Goldfields communities to take advantage of this great initiative and help save precious water as climate change continues to be one of the biggest challenges we face.

“Small changes can make a big difference. The simple act of swapping to a water-efficient showerhead can help save you about 20,000 litres of water a year."

The Minister spoke with Glenney this morning about the program.