A Furious Will Smith Just Slapped Chris Rock On Stage At The Oscars

Viewers were stunned when Will Smith stormed the stage at The Academy Awards and slapped Chris Rock in the face.

Will jumped on stage after Chris made a joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith in G.I. Jane and slapped Chris, who was presenting.

Initially this seemed to be a joke, however very quickly it became clear that Will was genuinely upset.

Although this moment was censored in some countries, in Australia it aired in full.

The incident happened just minutes before Smith won the Academy Award for Best Actor, for his role in King Richard; this is his first Academy Award.

Please note there is some explicit language in this clip.