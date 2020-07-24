A Game Of Thrones Prequel Has Begun Casting

Game of Thrones fans, you're going to be stoked! Sourced have confirmed that HBO have started casting for the prequel, House of the Dragon.

The show will be set 300 years before Game of Thrones took place and is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood - a history of House Targaryen centuries prior.

While there's been no details confirmed of which characters we can expect, we do know that some of the Targaryen civil war characters include: King Viserys I, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Queen Alicent Hightower & Aegon II Targaryen.

House of Dragon is expected to be released in 2022.

