A Gippsland Woman Is Taking Home A $20 Million Oz Lotto Win

A self professed 'Country Girl' from Drouin is currently living every Australian's dream after winning a whopping $20 million in the Oz Lotto draw last night.

The Gippsland girl, managed to be the only person with a division one winning entry nationwide in OZ Lotto draw 1387 which was drawn yesterday.

Taking home an unbelievable prize of $20 million, she also scored division three, SEVEN times, taking the total prize money up to $20, 027, 765.85.

With more than $20 million to burn, our lucky winner has surprisingly humble plans for the prize money.

While most of us would be planning a holiday and eyeing up small mansions on a tropical beach somewhere, this Gippsland winner plans to share the winnings with her family, buy a new car and visit the local pub for a cheeky schooner once restrictions are finally lifted.

If that's not inspiration to head out and grab yourself a ticket, I don't know what is...

