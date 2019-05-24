A Go Fund Me Page Has Been Set Up For Gatton Man Seriously Injured in Farming Accident

Image: Go-Fund-Me Page

A Go-Fund-Me campaign has been set up to support the family of a Gatton man seriously injured in a farming accident last week, so raising more than $6,000.

Gavin Boekel had his left leg amputated and his right was seriously injured when they became trapped in a grain drilling device last Tuesday.

Emergency services worked for hours to free him before he was flown to the P-A in a critical condition, where he now remains.

His family says the dad of five is in a lot of pain, but good spirits.

