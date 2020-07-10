A Group Of People Got Busted Breaching Lockdown When They Ordered 20 People’s Worth Of KFC

A group of partygoers in Dandenong got busted breaching Melbourne’s strict lockdown protocols after ordering 20 people’s worth of KFC.

A group of paramedics saw the order take place at a KFC and alerted authorities.

“We had ambos who were at a KFC at Dandenong and while they were getting something to eat they saw two people in there and they were ordering 20 meals at 1.30 this morning,” Victoria Police Commissioner Shane Patton said.

Cops were the car registration, which then led to a house.

“When we went in, there was two people asleep but there were 16 others hiding out the back and they just got the KFC meals at a birthday.

“That is ridiculous, that type of behaviour. It is an expensive night when you think apart from the KFC, we have issued 16 infringements.

“At that amount, that is $26,000 that birthday party is costing them. That is a heck of a birthday party to recall. They will remember that one for a long time.”

