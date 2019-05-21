A guy's been charged with drug and distributing child exploitation material in Edmonton.

Officers from the Child Protection Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at an Edmonton home yesterday afternoon.

Police allege they located mobile devices in the home containing images of child exploitation material. It’s further alleged a quantity of cannabis and a grinder were located at the property.

A 26-year-old Edmonton man was charged with one count each of distributing child exploitation material, possession of child exploitation material, possess dangerous drug and possess utensil.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on July 6.