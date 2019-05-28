A Local Charity Has Just Been Commended For Their Hard Work!

A local charity has been commended for their work, keeping the river clean by the Rockhampton Regional Council.

The Jolly Rogers conduct a weekly clean of the Fitzroy River and have so far managed to remove over three whopping tonnes of plastic.

To help them in their future endeavours, the Rockhampton Regional Council has granted 20, 240 litre wheelie bins for their storage and recycling.

The group are always looking for more volunteers, so if you feel like giving back to YOUR community, jump on their website or head to their Facebook for more info!